NBA Rumors: This Team Is ‘Strong Threat’ To Trade For Jrue Holiday

It was reported earlier this week that the Celtics are interested in trading for Jrue Holiday.

If this is true, it sounds like Boston could face stiff competition in trying to acquire the star guard.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix on Sunday reported the Denver Nuggets, who are fresh off a trip to the Western Conference Finals and equipped to make a blockbuster, are a legitimate potential landing spot for Holiday.

Jrue Holiday continues to generate significant league-wide interest, with several teams attempting to get into the top-ten to acquire a pick needed to deal for Holiday. Several team execs say the Nuggets, armed with young talent to trade, are a strong threat. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 15, 2020

Bolstering the back court could be what gets the Nuggets over the hump in the West. Gary Harris is no slouch, but Holiday, one of the NBA’s best two-way guards, would be a significant upgrade. The 11-year pro joining the likes of Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic would give Denver one of the better starting fives in the league.

Teams are eligible to officially facilitate trades beginning Monday. Wednesday also could be an active day in the NBA, as the draft often prompts a flurry of moves.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images