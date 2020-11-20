NBA Rumors: Warriors Finalizing Deal To Acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. From Thunder

That said, the Warriors seem pretty happy with the pick-up.

“We got this news and we found ourselves with a hole at a position that we can’t find many better guys to fill than a Klay Thompson,” general manager Bob Myers told reporters, via ESPN. “So now we write our board up and under the 2-guard position we had a blank space — after processing that, the league’s now waiting for us. We got to do what we got to do. So we’re exploring a lot of different things.”

We’ll see what Oubre brings to Golden State when the NBA season begins Dec. 22.

