NBA Rumors: Warriors Finalizing Deal To Acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. From Thunder

Kelly Oubre Jr. apparently now is calling the Bay Area his home.
The Thunder reportedly are finalizing a trade that would send the forward to the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Oklahoma City reportedly would receive a 2021 protected first-round pick in return.
Oubre, 24, averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game last season with the Suns. Phoenix traded him to the Thunder three days before Oklahoma City moved him to Golden State.
That said, the Warriors seem pretty happy with the pick-up.
“We got this news and we found ourselves with a hole at a position that we can’t find many better guys to fill than a Klay Thompson,” general manager Bob Myers told reporters, via ESPN. “So now we write our board up and under the 2-guard position we had a blank space — after processing that, the league’s now waiting for us. We got to do what we got to do. So we’re exploring a lot of different things.”
We’ll see what Oubre brings to Golden State when the NBA season begins Dec. 22.