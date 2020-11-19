NBA Rumors: Warriors’ Klay Thompson Feared To Have Torn Right Achilles

Klay Thompson’s leg injury could be season ending.

The Golden State Warriors guard reportedly suffered the ailment Wednesday during a workout. The severity was unknown, but thought to be serious, as Thompson was set to undergo tests Thursday morning.

But now some grim information has come out about the injury.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, the fear is Thompson “suffered a significant Achilles injury.”

Yahoo Sources: The fear is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has suffered a significant Achilles injury. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow morning. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 19, 2020

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne noted his teammates will go to Los Angeles to be with Thompson during his MRI.

Several members of the Warriors organization are headed down to LA to be there with Klay when he has his MRI. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 19, 2020

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Losing him for the year again certainly would put a damper on Golden State, who’s coming off an abysmal 15-50 season.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images