NBA Rumors: Warriors’ Klay Thompson Feared To Have Torn Right Achilles

Klay Thompson’s leg injury could be season ending.
The Golden State Warriors guard reportedly suffered the ailment Wednesday during a workout. The severity was unknown, but thought to be serious, as Thompson was set to undergo tests Thursday morning.
But now some grim information has come out about the injury.
According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, the fear is Thompson “suffered a significant Achilles injury.”
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne noted his teammates will go to Los Angeles to be with Thompson during his MRI.
Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Losing him for the year again certainly would put a damper on Golden State, who’s coming off an abysmal 15-50 season.