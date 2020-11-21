NBA Rumors: What Dwight Howard’s One-Year Deal With 76ers Looks Like

Dwight Howard reportedly is taking his talents to Philadelphia, and we’re getting our first look at just how much he’s expected to make.

Howard’s contract is for the veteran minimum exception of $2.6 million, sources tell ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The cap hit reportedly sits at $1.6 million.

— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 21, 2020

Howard, 34, averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks off the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench this season. He’s averaged 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in addition to starting 93.8 percent of the games he’s played across 16 NBA seasons.

Howard is an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and an NBA champion.

