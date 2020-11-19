NBA Rumors: What Turned Celtics Off From Pursuing James Harden Trade

The Boston Celtics apparently did their homework on James Harden, but that reportedly was the extent of their interest in the eight-time All-Star.

Harden recently has been a popular subject of NBA rumors. The star guard reportedly wants out of Houston over concerns about the Rockets’ future, and the Celtics seemingly have the assets to pull off a blockbuster trade for Harden. The addition of the 2018 MVP theoretically could push Boston firmly near the top of the Eastern Conference hierarchy.

But according to longtime Celtics reporter Steve Bulpett, Boston isn’t expected to enter the Harden sweepstakes, if they open. The C’s reportedly were deterred by the messy situation unfolding between Harden and the Rockets.

I'm told from a western source @Celtics actually did some research on James Harden to decide if they should pursue a trade discussion… They were strongly advised to keep away. The word on how things slipped apart in Houston didn't paint a lot of people in a very good light. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) November 19, 2020

Perhaps this is a wise move by Boston. One has to wonder whether Harden would buy in with the Celtics, as his heart seems to be set on Brooklyn. The 31-year-old reportedly rejected a record-breaking contract extension offer from Houston in order to send a clear message about his interest in the Nets.

Harden might not want to get his hopes up, though, at least for now. The Rockets reportedly have set a steep asking price for their franchise cornerstone and are “willing to get uncomfortable” with he and Russell Westbrook, who also reportedly wants out of Houston.

