NBA Rumors: Why Dwight Howard Tweeted He Was Staying With Lakers Before Joining 76ers

On Friday night, Dwight Howard tweeted he was re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He quickly took it down, then not long after reportedly signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Huh.

I don’t know. This was on Dwight’s Twitter page five minutes ago, and is not now. Make of it what you will: pic.twitter.com/WqQw7PaOxF — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 21, 2020

It was an odd move by the veteran center, and Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes got the details behind the mistake.

According to Haynes, Howard thought he was signing a one-year deal worth $3 million to stay in Los Angeles, which is why he fired off the tweet. But all he had was a “deal concept” from the Lakers, which meant they had a framework designed, but Lakers execs had to get ownership approval and thus never made the formal offer.

“Howard thought if he agreed to the “deal concept” that it was a done deal, sources said,” wrote Haynes.

It was a bad blunder by Howard, and kind of shocking considering how long he has been in the NBA.

Nonetheless, he’ll be in another good situation with Philly, where he’ll likely backup, or maybe sometimes play alongside, Joel Embiid.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images