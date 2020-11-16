NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Acquire Guard Chris Paul In Deal With Thunder

Are the floodgates open?
The Phoenix Suns on Monday acquired veteran point guard Chris Paul and forward Abdel Nader in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Four players, including Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre, along with a 2022 first-round draft pick will head to the Thunder.
Here are the details:
Say what you want about Paul, but it’s hard to argue this move doesn’t vault the Suns, who looked great inside the Walt Disney World bubble, into the upper-echelon of Western Conference teams.
Paul, 35, is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He is a 10-time All-Star.