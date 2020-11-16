NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Acquire Guard Chris Paul In Deal With Thunder

Are the floodgates open?

The Phoenix Suns on Monday acquired veteran point guard Chris Paul and forward Abdel Nader in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Four players, including Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre, along with a 2022 first-round draft pick will head to the Thunder.

Here are the details:

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star guard Chris Paul, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

The deal sends Chris Paul and Abdel Nader to the Suns for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

Say what you want about Paul, but it’s hard to argue this move doesn’t vault the Suns, who looked great inside the Walt Disney World bubble, into the upper-echelon of Western Conference teams.

Paul, 35, is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He is a 10-time All-Star.

