NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Acquire Guard Chris Paul In Deal With Thunder

The future Hall-of-Famer is headed to the desert

Are the floodgates open?

The Phoenix Suns on Monday acquired veteran point guard Chris Paul and forward Abdel Nader in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Four players, including Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre, along with a 2022 first-round draft pick will head to the Thunder.

Here are the details:

Say what you want about Paul, but it’s hard to argue this move doesn’t vault the Suns, who looked great inside the Walt Disney World bubble, into the upper-echelon of Western Conference teams.

Paul, 35, is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He is a 10-time All-Star.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

