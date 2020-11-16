NBA Trade Rumors: This Jrue Holiday Report Bodes Well For Celtics

Should the Celtics actually pursue Jrue Holiday, their competition to acquire the veteran guard might be very robust.

It was reported last week that Boston was looking to package draft picks in order to land Holiday, who reportedly is generating “significant league-wide interest.” We’ve also heard the Denver Nuggets, who have the assets to swing a deal for Holiday, are viewed as a “strong threat” to land the 30-year-old.

But the New Orleans Pelicans might not be keen on sending Holiday to Denver, or to any other Western Conference team for that matter. According to the Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend, the Pelicans would much prefer to deal Holiday to a team in the East.

I'm told Mavs are not in on the Jrue Holiday trade sweepstakes. One of the biggest reasons: Pels are determined to trade him to an Eastern Conference team. They don't want to compete against him. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 16, 2020

It’s understandable why the Pelicans wouldn’t want to compete against Holiday. He’s one of the league’s best defensive guards and would provide an instant boost for any team. The Celtics don’t necessarily need Holiday, but it’s easy to envision him thriving in Brad Stevens’ system.

Holiday is due a shade over $26 million for the upcoming season. He has a player option for the 2021-20 campaign worth roughly $27 million.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images