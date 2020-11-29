Twitter Goes Wild After Nate Robinson Gets Knocked Out By Jake Paul

Oh no, Nate Robinson.

The former NBA player took up boxing in his retirement, and for whatever reason, challenged YouTube star Jake Paul to a fight back in May after the vlogger’s first professional win.

Robinson wanted the smoke, he got it, and you absolutely hate to see it play out that way.

But no matter how unsympathetic a character Paul is, his second-round knockout Saturday against Robinson sent Twitter ablaze. (Check it out here.)

