NBA Twitter Reacts To Gordon Hayward, Celtics Reportedly Extending Deadline

Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics have thrown a wrench into the plans.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe first reported the Celtics and Hayward were “working to extend” Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline to Thursday afternoon for the forward to decide on his player option.. Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith has since reported the two parties agreed to extend Hayward’s deadline to Thursday at 5 p.m.

What does that all mean?

It means Hayward will have to make a decision whether he is opting in or out of his $34 million deal, which he was previously scheduled to do before 5 p.m. Tuesday, by Thursday, one day after Wednesday’s 2020 NBA Draft. It also means there’s an increased chance the Celtics will be able to conduct a sign-and-trade for Hayward, thus getting assets in return.

Anyway, here’s how those around the league reacted to the news.

If nothing else, Hayward potentially agreeing to wait on opting-in is a sign Boston's worst case scenario (Hayward walking away with nothing coming back for Boston) is probably not going to happen. Otherwise, there would be little reason for a delayed decision. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 17, 2020

What could be happening with Hayward & Boston pushing back his deadline:



-Opt in and traded, working on a destination together



-Opt out and traded via S&T, working on a destination together



-Opt out and re-sign to a new deal, working on terms before Hayward officially opts out — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 17, 2020

I do think that is pretty unlikely now. It doesn't make much sense for Hayward, unless he had a massive offer. Leaving via S&T makes more sense for him at this point. Or even opting in to be traded. https://t.co/Jzo2aJfKXf — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 17, 2020

You typically don't see this unless a) something is up, and b) the something involves both the team and the player. https://t.co/NPMcqlW9EX — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) November 17, 2020

Huge news. Still a lack of clarity on what’s next for Gordon Hayward but this decision would give all sides—Hayward, the Celtics, and any interested teams—more time to figure it all out. https://t.co/sz8eAa5vlK — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 17, 2020

Whether Gordon Hayward opts out for free agency or opts in and the #Celtics trade him, the bottom line here is it sure doesn't feel like he'll be playing for Boston when the season starts next month. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 17, 2020

It was also reported Tuesday that the Celtics offered Hayward in trade for ex-New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, along with three Boston draft picks. Holiday has sense been traded to Boston’s Eastern Conference rival Milwaukee Bucks.

