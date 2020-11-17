NBA Twitter Reacts To Gordon Hayward, Celtics Reportedly Extending Deadline

Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics have thrown a wrench into the plans.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe first reported the Celtics and Hayward were “working to extend” Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline to Thursday afternoon for the forward to decide on his player option.. Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith has since reported the two parties agreed to extend Hayward’s deadline to Thursday at 5 p.m.
It means Hayward will have to make a decision whether he is opting in or out of his $34 million deal, which he was previously scheduled to do before 5 p.m. Tuesday, by Thursday, one day after Wednesday’s 2020 NBA Draft. It also means there’s an increased chance the Celtics will be able to conduct a sign-and-trade for Hayward, thus getting assets in return.
Anyway, here’s how those around the league reacted to the news.
It was also reported Tuesday that the Celtics offered Hayward in trade for ex-New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, along with three Boston draft picks. Holiday has sense been traded to Boston’s Eastern Conference rival Milwaukee Bucks.