NESN To Air Men’s, Women’s Hockey East Games Through Jan. 1

Hockey East is back.

Details of the league’s return to play were announced Wednesday, which included the schedule for the 2020-21 season that will begin Nov. 20.

Both men’s and women’s games will air on NESN and NESN+ through Jan. 1.

Check out the schedule below. All times are in EST.

Fri. Nov. 20

Boston College at New Hampshire Women 4:30 p.m. on NESN

Fri. Nov. 20

New Hampshire at Boston College Men 7 p.m. on NESN

Fri. Nov. 20

Massachusetts at Maine Men, 7 p.m. on NESN+

Sat. Nov. 21

Maine at Holy Cross Women, 1 p.m. on NESN+



Sat. Nov. 21

New Hampshire at Boston College Women, 4:30 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Nov. 21

Boston College at New Hampshire Men, 7 p.m. on NESN



Fri. Nov. 27

Providence at Northeastern Women, 1 p.m. on NESN



Fri. Nov. 27

Boston College at Providence Men, 3:30 p.m. on NESN



Fri. Nov. 27

Vermont at Massachusetts Men 6 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Nov. 28

Providence at Boston College Men, 1 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Nov. 28

UMass Lowell at Northeastern Men, 3:30 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Nov. 28

Vermont at Massachusetts Men, 6 p.m. on NESN



Fri. Dec. 4

Providence at Northeastern Men, 3:30 p.m. on NESN



Fri. Dec. 4

New Hampshire at Massachusetts Men, 6 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Dec. 5

Merrimack at Northeastern Women, 2 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Dec. 5

Northeastern at Providence Men, 4:30 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Dec. 5

UMass Lowell at Boston College Men, 7 p.m. on NESN



Fri. Dec. 11

New Hampshire at Maine Men, 3:30 p.m. on NESN



Fri. Dec. 11

Massachusetts at Boston University Men, 6 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Dec. 12

Boston University at Massachusetts Men, 3:30 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Dec. 12

Merrimack at Northeastern Men, 6 p.m. on NESN



Sun. Dec. 13

Boston College at Northeastern Women, 2 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Dec. 19

Providence at Massachusetts Men, 3:30 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Dec. 19

Maine at UMass Lowell Men, 6 p.m. on NESN



Sat. Dec. 19

Merrimack at New Hampshire Men 6 p.m. on NESN+



Sun. Dec. 27

New Hampshire at Providence Men, 3:30 p.m. on NESN



Sun. Dec. 27

UMass Lowell at Massachusetts Men, 6 p.m. on NESN



Mon. Dec. 28

Providence at New Hampshire Men, 7 p.m. — TBD



Fri. Jan. 1

Boston University at Northeastern Men, 1 p.m. on NESN



Fri. Jan. 1

UConn at New Hampshire Men, 4 p.m. on NESN



Fri. Jan. 1

Vermont at Providence Men, 7 p.m. on NESN