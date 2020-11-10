NESN To Debut ‘Alex Cora Returns’ Show, Air Live Red Sox Press Conference Tuesday

NESN will air a Red Sox press conference live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday on NESN and NESN.com. The press conference will include Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, general manager Brian O’Halloran, and manager Alex Cora, who will all be available to the media via Zoom at that time.

NESN also will debut a 30-minute show at 7:30 p.m. hosted by NESN reporter Tom Caron, titled “Alex Cora Returns.” Caron will be joined by Cora, plus longtime Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy.

