Netherlands Vs. Spain Live Stream: Watch International Friendly Online

Sporting fireworks often accompany Spain’s meetings with the Netherlands on the soccer field.

The teams will face off Wednesday in Amsterdam at Johan Cruijff Arena in an international soccer friendly. Both will use this contest to prepare for their UEFA Nations League games, which will take place this weekend.

Spain topped the Netherlands in extra time in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final. Netherlands exacted some revenge four years later by thrashing Spain 5-1 in the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Here’s when and how to watch Netherlands versus Spain:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images