Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie Appears To Lament James Harden’s Trade To Brooklyn Demand

It’s a near guarantee that if the Houston Rockets trade James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie will be part of the return.

It’s just simple economics.

Harden reportedly is insistent on getting traded to the Nets so he can form a super-team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That’s a lot of big money on the books, so getting such a trade done would be incredibly complicated, and a ton of money would have to be moved out of Brooklyn.

After Durant and Irving, Dinwiddie is the highest-paid player on the Nets. And when news of Harden’s desire to go to Brooklyn came down, Dinwiddie seemed to know he was on the chopping block.

The good news for Dinwiddie is the Rockets don’t appear to be rushing to deal Harden, and other teams might be able to offer a better package for the star than the Nets.

But still, we can understand why he’d be a little unnerved by the latest rumors.

