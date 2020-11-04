New Patriots Wideout Isaiah Ford Eager For ‘Fresh Start’ After Trade From Dolphins

Isaiah Ford is excited to be a New England Patriot.

One day after being traded to the Patriots from the Miami Dolphins, the 24-year-old wide receiver took to Twitter to thank both franchises.

“To the New England Patriots organization, Thank you for this opportunity and fresh start,” Ford tweeted Wednesday morning. “I’m excited to get to work!”

Ford had been with the Dolphins since they selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After spending most of his first two NFL seasons on Miami’s practice squad, he appeared in a total of 16 games for Brian Flores’ club, catching 48 passes for 428 yards.

Known for his intelligence and versatility, Ford will bolster a Patriots receiving corps that was without Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots also claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers Tuesday to address another positional need. Both players must return five consecutive days of negative COVID-19 tests before practicing or playing.

“We felt like both players could add depth at two positions we feel like we could use the depth at,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday in a video conference. “One claim, one trade. We’ll see. We won’t really be able to do anything with these players for another week, so we’ll see what happens then.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images