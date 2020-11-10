New York Daily News Clowns Jets After MNF Loss To Patriots

The New York Jets were so close to their first win of the season. But the New England Patriots played spoiler.

Cam Newton led an impressive game-tying drive that ended with the quarterback rushing into the end zone before Nick Folk kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

The Jets, now 0-9, potentially could have picked up the W had it not been for a costly interception from Joe Flacco. But that didn’t happen, and the New York Daily News took advantage of another Jets loss.

Well, at least New York is first in something, right?

