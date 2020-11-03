NFL Agent Explains Why Trade Deadline Has Been Eerily Quiet So Far

It doesn’t appear many NFL teams are in full “whatever it takes, let’s just offload assets” mode this trade deadline.

With just a few hours to go until the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday, there didn’t seem to be anything going on. All there had been was a rumor about what the New England Patriots want for cornerback Stephon Gilmore and speculation the Green Bay Packers disagree internally on if wide receiver Will Fuller is worth the Houston Texans’ price.

Fun stuff!

Basically, no, you aren’t imagining it. There’s nothing major to report. And NFL agent David Canter shed some light on the reason.

Very quiet on the trade front. The silence is eerie. Most of the GMs I spoke to were shocked at what teams wanted in exchange. Doesn’t mean deals won’t happen as we get closer to the deadline but tick tick tick. — DEC Management (@davidcanter) November 3, 2020

Maybe teams will get desperate as things come down to the wire, but if this trend continues, it will be one of the quietest trade deadlines ever.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images