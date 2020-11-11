NFL Analyst Floats Wild Suggestion For Patriots’ Next Starting Quarterback

The Patriots have plenty of options when it comes to addressing the quarterback position over the offseason.

With ample cap space and draft picks, New England theoretically could acquire a proven signal-caller next spring. The franchise also could target a quarterback in the 2021 draft or perhaps even bring Cam Newton back for another go-around.

Dominique Foxworth, however, has another idea for Bill Belichick and Co.

When asked Wednesday who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback next season, Foxworth uncorked a doozy of an answer.

“Andrew Luck coming out of retirement,” Foxworth said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “The Colts are going to trade him. Andrew Luck taking over. New England, celebrate. You’re back in the Super Bowl hunt. Lock it in.”

There’s a chance Foxworth’s suggestion was delivered somewhat in jest. Luck called it a career shortly before the start of the 2019 season, and there’s been no indication the four-time Pro Bowl selection has any interest in strapping the pads back on.

But despite the steep unlikelihood of Luck staging an NFL comeback and taking his talents to Foxboro, we imagine Patriots fans won’t completely rule out the possibility.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images