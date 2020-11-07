NFL Fines Saints’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson For Role In Fight With Bears’ Javon Wims

It takes two to tango.

At least, that’s how the NFL now is seeing things after New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims got into a tussle in their Week 8 matchup.

Wims was suspended two games for punching the Saints’ safety, but according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL also is fining Gardner-Johnson $5,128 for his role in the altercation.

Minutes prior to their brawl, Gardner-Johnson appeared to rip Wims’ mouth guard out of his mouth after a play.

It was Gardner-Johnson’s second time getting punched in a month, with the first time reportedly being by his teammate, Michael Thomas.

Is this by chance, or is the defensive back just an instigator?

