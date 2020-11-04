NFL Hot Seat Rankings: Cam Newton, Anthony Lynn’s Jobs On Line In Week 9?

We’re past the midway point of the season and have seen just two — Bill O’Brien and Dan Quinn — head coaches fired.

Let’s take a look at five individuals who may be on the hot seat entering Week 9 of the NFL’s 2020 season. (In case you need a reminder on the Week 8 rankings, you can check them out here.)

5. Scotty Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR (Last Week: Unranked)

Early-season expectations had Miller being among the biggest benefactors to the Bucs landing quarterback Tom Brady. That, however, was before Brady seemingly encouraged the Buccaneers to land a much more talented third receiver in Antonio Brown. Brown is expected to play his first game Sunday, and as long as Chris Godwin returns to health, Miller could see less snaps as the team’s fourth receiver.

4. Cam Newton, New England Patriots QB (Last Week: Unranked)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Newton will be the starter entering a Week 9 contest with the New York Jets, but another bad performance from the QB could force Belichick’s hand to make a change. God forbid the Patriots lose to the Jets and fall to 2-6, you have to see what you have in Jarrett Stidham, right?

3. Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach (Last week: 2)

The 1-6 Jaguars come off a bye week and have the pleasure of facing the 1-6 Houston Texans fresh off a bye week of their own. Perhaps a Week 9 loss for Jacksonville will be the final straw for Marrone, who has recorded a .404 win percentage during his 57 games with the Jaguars.

2. Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers head coach (Last Week: Honorable Mention)

Kudos to the Chargers for finding a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, but you can’t let him drown with Lynn, who should be on the hook for blowing a 21-point lead to the Broncos on Sunday. It was the fourth game this season in which Los Angeles blew a lead greater that 16 (!!) points.

1. Adam Gase, New York Jets head coach (Last week: 1)

It really is amazing just how little the Jets are doing to improve the team’s mojo. We’re not expecting the Jets to trade for a pair of All-Pros at the deadline or anything like that, but not batting an eye after Gase’s squad failed to cover a 19-point spread Week 8 is the epitome of IDGA(Expletive).

Honorable mentions: Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions head coach; Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings head coach; Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys head coach; Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos head coach; Mike Nolan, Cowboys defensive coordinator.

