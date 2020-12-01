NFL Insider Michael Lombardi Talks Julian Edelman’s Recovery, COVID Test

Just when things seemed to be trending in the right direction for Julian Edelman, more bad news came the wide receiver’s way.

Edelman hasn’t seen game action for the New England Patriots since Week 6 due to a lagging injury to his knee.

The 34-year-old appeared ready to potentially return to the field for the Patriots’ Week 13 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, but reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday likely delaying his return.

NESN’s NFL insider Michael Lombardi joined “NESN After Hours” on Monday night to break down the news and give opinion on if we’ve seen the last of Edelman in 2020.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images