NFL Insider Reports Troubling Details About Julian Edelman’s Knee Injury

Despite undergoing knee surgery just days ago, does Julian Edelman face the prospect of playing through pain for the foreseeable future?

The condition of the New England Patriots receiver’s injured knee is “bone-on-bone,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources close to Edelman. After reportedly placing Edelman on injured reserve Saturday, the Patriots hope he’ll return to action at some point this season. However, that timetable already is in question.

“… He had knee surgery late this week on a knee that really has been bothering him the entirety of the season,” Rapoport said on “NFL Gameday.” “From what I understand his knee is bone-on-bone, so he had surgery to clean some things out and (there) is some discomfort. Based on the IR rules this year, he’s out at least three games. Coach Bill Belichick said he expects Edelman back this season.

“I talked to several people close to him (Edelman), they have their doubts on if that is the case. Either way, if he returns this season, he is going to be doing it on a knee that still hurts.”

Edelman’s knee has bothered him for years, and he already proved his high tolerance for pain by soldiering through the last two campaigns. Nevertheless, the details Rapoport reports will prompt questions over whether Edelman will be able to be the impact player he once was.

Prior to his surgery, Edelman caught 21 passes for 315 yards in 2020, but he had been decreasingly effective over the last four games he played, having caught just eight passes on 21 targets for 79 yards.

Edelman used Instagram on Saturday to air his sky-high expectations for his “major comeback” from a “minor setback.” Exactly when that will take place remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images