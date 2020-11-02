NFL Odds: Bettors Should Take Notice Of Cowboys’ Horrid 2020 Start

The Dallas Cowboys continue to reach new lows each and every week of the NFL’s 2020 campaign.

The Cowboys are fresh off a 23-9 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football,” making it eight-plus quarters since Dallas’ most recent touchdown.

The incredible stats don’t stop there, either. The Cowboys scored more points in Dak Prescott’s last fourth quarter (24 vs. Cleveland Browns) than they have since the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury three-plus games ago (22), according to ESPN. Remarkable.

Perhaps most notably, though, and something bettors should be made aware of, is the Cowboys’ record against the spread this season.

Dallas is 0-8 ATS against the Las Vegas line during the 2020 campaign. The Cowboys are the first team since the 2003 then-Oakland Raiders to start the season with eight consecutive losses against the spread. If the Cowboys lose against the spread versus the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9, they will be the first team in NFL history to begin the season with nine straight point-spread losses, per the Washington Post.

Even more noteworthy is just how the Cowboys have done it. They’ve lost as big favorites (7.5 points vs. Giants), big underdogs (10.5 point vs. Eagles), small favorites (1 point vs. Washington and vs. Cardinals) and small underdogs (1 point vs. Rams). Talk about versatility.

Something special is taking place in Jerry World this season, it’s just not exactly in favor of the Cowboys.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images