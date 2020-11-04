NFL Odds: Here Are Three Underdogs To Bet On In Week 9 Of 2020 Season

Looking to bring in a little cash this weekend?

We might be able to help you out.

There are 14 games on the NFL Week 9 slate, and a handful of these matchups feature underdogs with appealing betting value. Here are three ‘dogs you should consider putting action on Sunday.

(All lines are provided by consensus data.)

New York Giants (+3) at Washington Football Team

The Giants probably aren’t as bad as their 1-7 record indicates.

Of those seven losses, four were by four points or loss. Included is New York’s latest defeat, a heartbreaking 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who entered the primetime matchup as a 12.5-point favorite.

The Giants own a respectable 5-3 against-the-spread record on the campaign, but they’ve been a great bet on the road. Joe Judge’s team, which will be in the nation’s capital this weekend, is 4-0 ATS away from MetLife Stadium to date.

It’s also worth noting these NFC East foes already have met this season. The Giants claimed a 20-19 win in the Meadowlands back in Week 6.

Las Vegas Raiders (+1.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

This one is a roll of the dice. The 2-5 Chargers only have two ATS losses on the season and practically all of their games have gone down to the wire.

That said, the Raiders need this one much, much more than the Bolts.

Las Vegas enters Week 9 at 4-3 and is firmly in the mix for an AFC Wild Card spot. With contests against the pesky Denver Broncos and high-powered Kansas City Chiefs looming over the next two weeks, the Raiders should be hellbent on taking advantage of this favorable matchup against a team that has an uncanny ability of finding new ways to lose.

The Raiders’ ATS record on the road also should help put you at ease with this bet. Las Vegas is 3-1 as a visitor, including an outright win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks at (+3) Buffalo Bills

This should be viewed as a statement game for the Bills. After back-to-back losses, Buffalo struggled to top the winless New York Jets and the struggling New England Patriots.

The Seahawks will enter this battle riding high after a division win over the San Francisco 49ers, but they haven’t looked all that great in recent weeks either. In addition to an overtime loss against the Arizona Cardinals, Russell Wilson and Co. only edged out the Minnesota Vikings by one and were legitimately challenged by the Miami Dolphins.

Both offenses should be able to move the ball pretty freely in this one, but we’ll give the edge to the Bills. The Seahawks are allowing a league-worst 358.7 passing yards per game, so Josh Allen is poised to light it up and help lead Buffalo to what would be its most important win to date on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images