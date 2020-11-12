NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For Every Game On Week 10 Schedule

Not feeling particularly confident about any of the point spreads on the latest slate of NFL action?

Perhaps consider pursuing some over/under bets.

There are 14 games on the Week 10 docket, and we’re here to give you a little insight on each of them. Here are our over/under picks for every matchup on the upcoming schedule.

(All totals are provided via consensus data.)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans — 48.5

The Colts rank third in the league in passing yards allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per game. Life won’t be easy for Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and Co., but luckily for the Titans, Indy’s offense has been pretty shaky this season.

Pick: UNDER

Sunday, Nov. 15

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns — 49

Both the Texans and Browns rank in the bottom seven in the league in points allowed per game. We’re expecting plenty of scoreboard changes in this one.

Pick: OVER

Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions — 46.5

Washington might have the most underappreciated defense in football. The unit is allowing the fewest passing yards per game and is fourth in the league in sacks. WFT’s defense will need to rise up Sunday for Alex Smith’s first start in two years.

Pick: UNDER

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers — 50.5

Tom Brady rarely turns in two consecutive duds, and you know he’ll be as motivated as ever to bounce back from the Bucs’ horrific Week 9 showing against the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers’ offense, meanwhile, has proven it still can be productive without Christian McCaffrey.

Pick: OVER

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants — 44.5

These NFC East rivals combined for 43 points in their Week 7 meeting. Neither side has shown much improvement since, so we’re expecting another low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers — 50

The Packers might hang 50 points on the lowly Jaguars themselves. Jake Luton showed some promise in his NFL debut, though, so he’ll likely tack on some relatively meaningless scores.

Pick: OVER

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals — 56.5

We wouldn’t be at all surprised if this one turns into a shootout. The Cardinals have scored 30-plus points in each of their last four games, while the Bills are coming off a 44-point performance.

Pick: OVER

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins — 48.5

If the Redskins don’t have the NFL’s most underappreciated defense, the Dolphins do. Miami has allowed 30-plus points in just three of eight games to date, and we don’t see rookie Justin Herbert carving up the Fins in South Beach.

Pick: UNDER

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders — 50.5

The Raiders quietly have won three of their last four games. We feel as though the Chargers and Broncos are pretty evenly matched, and the Silver and Black just put up 31 points in Los Angeles.

Pick: OVER

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams — 54.5

The Seahawks seemingly have to score more than 30 points if they want to have any chance of winning. We think they’ll do so against the Rams, but Jared Goff and Co. also should be able to have their way with Seattle’s porous defense.

Pick: OVER

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers — 45.5

This pick really is contingent on whether Ben Roethlisberger suits up Sunday. But the Steelers sound confident in his chances of playing, so we see the Steelers keeping it rolling against the Bengals, who have a respectable offense themselves.

Pick: OVER

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints — 49

The 49ers have been limited to 27 points or fewer in six of nine games this season. We have a tough time seeing San Francisco lighting it up against a Saints defense that just silenced the Bucs in Tampa Bay.

Pick: UNDER

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots — 43.5

Cam Newton and the Patriots’ offense surely regained some confidence after halting their losing streak. The Ravens should win this one, but we expect the Patriots to keep it competitive for a while.

Pick: OVER

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears — 43.5

The Bears are the opposite of the Seahawks in that their defense needs to post a stellar performance week in and week out. With Chicago starting to drift out of contention, we think the unit will show up under the bright lights.

Pick: UNDER

