NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For Every Game On Week 9 Schedule

Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season will present a handful of intriguing quarterback matchups.

These contests are headlined by a pair of future Hall of Famers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, squaring off in primetime in Tampa Bay. Two signal-callers who’ve been mentioned in the MVP discussion this season, Russell Wilson and Josh Allen, will meet in Buffalo, while Tua Tagovailoa will go toe-to-toe with fellow mobile QB Kyler Murray in the rookie’s second NFL start.

If you’re looking to become a bit more invested in these tilts, or any others on the latest docket, check out our over/under picks for this week.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers — 48.5

Both teams will be without multiple key offensive players in this Thursday night game. Aaron Rodgers still should be able to do his thing, but we can’t say the same for Nick Mullens and Co., who will be without nearly all of their wide receivers.

Pick: UNDER

Sunday, Nov. 8

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars — 50.5

The Texans and Jaguars are 30th and 31st in points allowed per game, respectively. Deshaun Watson should have no problem carving up Jacksonville, while Jake Luton couldn’t really ask for a more favorable matchup for his first career NFL start.

Pick: OVER

New York Giants at Washington Football Team — 42.5

Washington has been limited to 20 points or less in five of seven games this season. The Giants, meanwhile, only have eclipsed that threshold in three of their eight games. This one has all the makings of a snoozefest.

Pick: UNDER

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts — 47

The Colts are giving up the second fewest rushing yards per game this season, so Lamar Jackson and Co. will have their work cut out for them Sunday. Luckily for Baltimore, Indy isn’t exactly an offensive juggernaut.

Pick: UNDER

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings — 53

Week 8 proved just how important Dalvin Cook is to the Vikings’ offense. The star running back seems to be at 100 percent, so Minnesota should be able to keep it rolling against its division rival. We like the Lions’ chances of keeping pace, however.

Pick: OVER

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans — 46.5

We’re expecting to see a ticked-off Bears team following their overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. And when Chicago’s defense is really humming, the unit is among the best in the NFL.

Pick: UNDER

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs — 52.5

It doesn’t seem like there’s a team in the league that actually can slow down the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs should win this one easily, but the Panthers probably are bound for garbage-time points, especially with Christian McCaffrey back in the mix.

Pick: OVER

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills — 55

The 6-1 Seahawks are averaging a whopping 34.3 points per game. Seattle likely will need another off-the-charts day from Russell Wilson, as Josh Allen should be able to have his way with the Hawks’ brutal secondary.

Pick: OVER

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons — 50

Don’t look now, but the Falcons have won two of their last three and actually have shown some rhythm on offense. But as we saw last week, Drew Lock and the Broncos can put up points in a hurry.

Pick: OVER

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers — 51.5

We wouldn’t be at all surprised if this one turns into a shootout. The Chargers’ pass defense isn’t all that great and the Raiders are near the bottom of the league in points allowed per game.

Pick: OVER

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals — 48

You might be surprised to know the Dolphins lead the league in fewest points allowed per game. Miami probably will need a stout defensive performance in the desert seeing as Tagovailoa looked pretty shaky last week.

Pick: UNDER

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys — 41.5

The Cowboys probably are doomed offensively no matter who they trout out at quarterback. But the Steelers might be able to cover this one singlehandedly considering how bad Dallas has been on defense this season.

Pick: OVER

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 51.5

Michael Thomas is in line to return for this highly anticipated matchup, while Brady likely will be adding yet another weapon in Antonio Brown. We’re banking on plenty of damage to the scoreboard in Tampa Bay.

Pick: OVER

Monday, Nov. 9

New England Patriots at New York Jets — 42.5

The Patriots’ offense has been anemic in recent weeks, to say the least. But the unit has been as bad as the Jets’, which is downright awful.

Pick: UNDER

