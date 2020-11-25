NFL Postpones Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving Game Due To COVID-19 Cases

In a somewhat surprising decision, the NFL is moving a marquee game due to coronavirus concerns.

A number of Baltimore Ravens have tested positive for COVID-19, which obviously is problematic with them scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving night.

However, the NFL announced Wednesday it has moved the AFC North matchup to Sunday afternoon.

“The Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29,” the NFL wrote. “The game time and broadcast network will be announced later today.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

The Ravens reportedly had been planning on flying to Pittsburgh on Thursday morning in hopes of getting the game played.

There now will be just two games on Thanksgiving Day. The Houston Texans will take on the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Washington Football Team at 4:30 p.m. ET.

