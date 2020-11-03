NFL Rumors: 16-Team Playoff Proposed If Games Lost Due To COVID-19

The NFL already has had to alter its 2020 schedule due to positive COVID-19 tests throughout the league, but with the threat of the virus still looming and not a lot of leeway for rescheduling games, there’s a worry it will impact the playoffs.

But the NFL’s competition committee reportedly will present a proposal to owners for an expanded postseason should any regular-season games be lost due to the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

“NFL compeition committee expects to present a resolution to owners based on a contingency of having a 16-team playoff season (eight in each conference) if games are lost due to the pandemic, especially as bye weeks disappear,” Mortensen reported Monday.

If necessary, this contingency would qualify the winners from each of the four divisions as well as four wild card teams from each conference. The league planned to have a 14-team playoff this season.

The format for the AFC and NFC would then see No. 1 seeds face the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 team would play No. 7, No. 3 against No. 6 and No. 4 versus No. 5.