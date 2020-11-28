NFL Rumors: Three Broncos QBs Sent Home Saturday Due To Contact Tracing

Uh oh.

The Broncos appear to be in a bit of a pickle at the moment. And it could potentially jeopardize their Week 12 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Denver on Saturday sent home all three quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles — from practice “out of contact tracing concerns” regarding Jeff Driskel, according to 9News’ Mike Klis. Driskel, the team’s No. 3 signal-caller, was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Yikes.

Earlier this week, the Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said the team did not believe it needed to place the three quarterbacks on the list after consulting NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills about the situation.

But apparently, things have changed in the last 48 hours.

Denver is slated to host the New Orleans Saints at Sports Authority field in less than 24 hours. But without a quarterback, the team likely will not be able to move forward with the contest as currently scheduled.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL and Broncos currently are discussing how to move forward with Sunday’s contest. Lock, Rypien and Bortles have not tested positive for the virus.

Stay tuned to see how this one plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images