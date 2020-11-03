NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Moved In With Tom Brady After Bucs Signing

When Antonio Brown was signed by the New England Patriots in 2019, Tom Brady was so fired up about the new addition he told the elite wide receiver he could stay at the Brady mansion in Brookline, Mass. until he got settled.

And while Brown’s time with the Patriots was short lived, it looks like the two finally have become roommates in Tampa Bay.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Buccaneers quarterback extended the same offer to Brown now that they’re both in Tampa Bay, and he accepted it.

How long will the Patriots stick with Cam Newton? Reasons for Dolphins making the switch to Tua? And latest on AB to the Bucs.@JayGlazer breaks it all down: pic.twitter.com/N4uRXwjSj3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

Brown apparently has been staying at Brady’s house, which the six-time Super Bowl champion has been renting from Derek Jeter, since signing with the Buccaneers.

Brady, clearly invested in Brown’s success in his return to the NFL, set the wideout up with Tony Robbins to keep him on track.

