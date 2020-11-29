NFL Rumors: Broncos Looked Into This Quarterback Loophole, Were Denied

The Denver Broncos reportedly tried to get creative to temporarily fill their quarterback void.

The Broncos will be without a true signal-caller for their Week 12 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and fellow QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were deemed close contacts Saturday. In turn, practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton will be Denver’s starting quarterback Sunday.

Hinton apparently wasn’t the Broncos’ first choice among their limited options, however. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver looked into the possibility of offensive quality control coach Rob Calabrese starting under center against New Orleans. Unfortunately for the Broncos, their request to active a coach to the 53-man roster was denied by the league, per Schefter.

“The league doesn’t want coaching staffs being storage areas for potential players,” Schefter wrote for ESPN.com, citing sources.

Calabrese last played in 2012 as a quarterback-receiver hybrid for Central Florida. Hinton, who played five seasons at Wake Forest, saw most of his collegiate quarterback action as a freshman in 2015. He converted to a full-time receiver for his senior campaign in 2019.