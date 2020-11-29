NFL Rumors: Broncos Will Start Kendall Hinton At Quarterback Vs. Saints

Quarterbacks typically don’t want to hear they’re converting to a wide receiver.

But for some, it’s a sacrifice they must make if they hope to one day make it to the NFL. And if they’re extra lucky, the former signal-caller will make it to the league and get to throw a pass to execute a trick play. (Right, Julian Edelman?)

Enter Kendall Hinton.

Considering the fact that the Denver Broncos literally don’t have a single one of their four quarterbacks available for a Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, he reportedly could start Sunday.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Denver is calling up wide receiver Kendall Hinton from its practice squad for the rare, and rather unbelievable occasion.

#Broncos WR Kendall Hinton will play plenty at QB tomorrow, source said. 2020! He did play QB for a few years at Wake Forest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Hinton was a backup quarterback between 2015-18 at Wake Forest before switching positions and starting as a slot receiver in 2019.

Hinton signed with the Broncos ahead of the season as an undrafted free agent but was waived on Sept. 5. Fortunately, Denver re-signed him to the practice squad in early-November, because they need him.

This is quite the opportunity for Hinton.

