NFL Rumors: Chances Of Ravens-Steelers Game Happening ‘Diminishing Quickly’

Lamar Jackson reportedly has COVID-19

Things aren’t looking good for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances of playing Sunday.

The game between the two rivals originally was scheduled for Thanksgiving night, but a COVID-19 outbreak postponed it until Sunday afternoon.

But now it’s unclear if that even will happen.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, on top of four other other players and one staffer.

Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s unclear if the already-postponed game will be played.

The Ravens also reportedly are shutting down their facility.

Some Steelers already were frustrated to not play Thursday. We only can imagine the reaction should it happen again.

More Football:

NFL Rumors: Washington Football Team Wants Alex Smith Back In 2021

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related