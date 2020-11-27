NFL Rumors: Chances Of Ravens-Steelers Game Happening ‘Diminishing Quickly’

Things aren’t looking good for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances of playing Sunday.

The game between the two rivals originally was scheduled for Thanksgiving night, but a COVID-19 outbreak postponed it until Sunday afternoon.

But now it’s unclear if that even will happen.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, on top of four other other players and one staffer.

Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s unclear if the already-postponed game will be played.

Four more Ravens' players and one more staff have tested positive for COVID, source tells ESPN.



Game Sunday still on for now, but chances of it being played are diminishing quickly.

One source on Sunday's scheduled Ravens-Steelers game: "No way it can be played."

The Ravens also reportedly are shutting down their facility.

Ravens are shutting their training facility until Monday at the earliest, per sources.

Some Steelers already were frustrated to not play Thursday. We only can imagine the reaction should it happen again.

