NFL Rumors: Here’s Cowboys’ Plan At Quarterback For Game Vs. Steelers

It’ll be a real who’s who of underwhelming quarterbacks taking the field for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Dak Prescott is out for the year. Andy Dalton is dealing with a concussion and COVID-19. Ben DiNucci has been deemed not ready to handle playing in the NFL just yet.
So, this week has been spent debating between Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It appears Gilbert won in the clash of the titans.
This will be Gilbert’s seventh NFL appearance and first start since getting drafted in the sixth round back in 2014. He has six NFL passing attempts, two of which were completed, for 40 yards with no touchdowns nor interceptions.
Rush, who went undrafted in 2017, has appeared in five games, with no starts. He’s attempted three passes, one of which was completed, for two yards with no touchdowns nor interceptions.
By the way, the 7-0 Steelers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. So, pray for the Cowboys.