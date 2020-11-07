NFL Rumors: Here’s Cowboys’ Plan At Quarterback For Game Vs. Steelers

It’ll be a real who’s who of underwhelming quarterbacks taking the field for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Dak Prescott is out for the year. Andy Dalton is dealing with a concussion and COVID-19. Ben DiNucci has been deemed not ready to handle playing in the NFL just yet.

So, this week has been spent debating between Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It appears Gilbert won in the clash of the titans.

The #Cowboys plan to start QB Garrett Gilbert on Sunday against the #Steelers, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Gilbert has gotten the majority of reps this week in practice. Assuming all goes well today, Gilbert starts and Cooper Rush backs him up. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2020

This will be Gilbert’s seventh NFL appearance and first start since getting drafted in the sixth round back in 2014. He has six NFL passing attempts, two of which were completed, for 40 yards with no touchdowns nor interceptions.

Rush, who went undrafted in 2017, has appeared in five games, with no starts. He’s attempted three passes, one of which was completed, for two yards with no touchdowns nor interceptions.

By the way, the 7-0 Steelers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. So, pray for the Cowboys.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images