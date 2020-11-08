NFL Rumors: Here’s Initial Diagnosis Of Kyle Allen’s Leg Injury

Considering how bad Kyle Allen’s injury looked in real time Sunday, the Washington Football Team quarterback might have dodged a bullet.

Allen sustained a gruesome-looking leg injury in the first quarter of Washington’s eventual Week 9 loss to the New York Giants. The 24-year-old’s ankle appeared to roll over as he was tripped up by a blitzing Jabrill Peppers. Allen was carted off the turf after receiving medical attention on the FedEx Field.

Less than an hour after Allen went down, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero delivered the early diagnosis of the signal-caller’s injury.

The initial diagnosis on Washington QB Kyle Allen is a dislocated ankle, but only a small fracture, source said. A significant injury, but somewhat better than it looked initially on replay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2020

Allen’s timetable for return remains to be seen. Head coach Ron Rivera after the game named Alex Smith as Washington’s starting quarterback moving forward, while Dwayne Haskins will serve as the backup. Haskins started under center for WFT’s first four games of the season before he was replaced by Allen in Week 5.

Washington dropped to 2-6 on the season with its loss to the Giants. Smith and Co. will visit the Detroit Lions next Sunday for a Week 10 tilt.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images