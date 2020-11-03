NFL Rumors: Here’s Plan A, Plan B For Finishing Season If Games Get Cancelled

It’s been a challenging year for the NFL, but so far there have been no outright cancellations of games.

But, we’re just at the midway point. So, what happens if a game or many have to get cancelled?

It was reported Monday that the league would entertain a 16-game postseason. And on Tuesday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio shed some light on what the league’s approach might be.

Wrote Florio: “Plan A for making up any and all postponed games would consist of adding an eighteenth week to the regular season. Plan B, if an extra week doesn’t allow all games to be played, would entail expanding the postseason to 16 teams.

“Under that scenario, the league would expand the postseason even if only one game isn’t played.”

Obviously, the ideal situation is the coronavirus does not further impact the schedule. But seeing as cases around the country are rising and expected to get worse, that seems like a big (and ultimately unfeasible) ask.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images