NFL Rumors: Here’s What Patriots Want In Return For Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore trade chatter has been aplenty of late

If the Patriots are going to move arguably their best overall player Tuesday, they reportedly won’t do so for cheap.

Stephon Gilmore has been a popular topic of conversation ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. With New England conceivably heading toward a rebuild, it theoretically could look to maximize on Gilmore’s trade value, especially considering the star cornerback has another year on his contract beyond the current campaign.

A report last week indicated the Patriots likely would have to settle for a second- or third-round pick in exchange for Gilmore. But according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, New England is looking for a first-rounder and more in a potential deal for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore wouldn’t be a total rental if a team were to trade for him Tuesday, but it’s not difficult to understand why a franchise might not be inclined to deliver the package Russini mentioned. The three-time Pro Bowl selection will turn 31 around the start of the 2021 campaign, and a trade return of that magnitude for a player of that age is almost unheard of in the NFL.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport as recently as Sunday reported a Gilmore trade “doesn’t sound feasible at this point.” But we know how desperate legitimate Super Bowl contenders can be at the deadline, so a blockbuster probably shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

More NFL:

Bill Belichick Says Patriots ‘Sold Out’ For Super Bowls, Cap Comments ‘Not An Excuse’

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related