NFL Rumors: How Ravens Believe Lamar Jackson Contracted COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens are in a pretty tight spot right now.

Already this week, their Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19. The game was moved to Sunday, but more positive tests keeping rolling in, with quarterback Lamar Jackson now among those with the virus.

So now, Baltimore is mired in one of the NFL’s biggest outbreaks thus far, and their franchise quarterback is impacted, as well. And according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens think they know how Jackson got the virus.

“According to a source, the Ravens believe Jackson was infected Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, where the Ravens lost to the Tennessee Titans 30-24 in overtime, and tested positive only on Thursday,” Hensley wrote. “Jackson took snaps from center Patrick Mekari, who tested positive on Wednesday. Jackson’s game-day locker is close to those of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, both of whom tested positive Sunday night.

The rescheduled Ravens-Steelers game currently is in jeopardy, and things are not trending in the right direction.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images