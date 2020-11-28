NFL Rumors: Justin Herron Coming Off Patriots IR; Devin Asiasi Staying

The flurry of roster moves for the New England Patriots continues.

New England on Saturday reportedly is planning to place three players — Rex Burkhead, Isaiah Wynn and Carl Davis — on injured reserve. However, rookie offensive lineman Justin Herron will be coming off, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

The same can’t be said though for tight end and fellow rookie Devin Asiasi.

Justin Herron will be activated from injured reserve, according to a source. Devin Asiasi will be on hold for at least another week.



Isaiah Wynn (knee), Rex Burkhead (knee) and Carl Davis (concussion) have been placed on IR. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 28, 2020

Herron had been on IR since Nov. 1 for an ankle injury sustained during the Patriots’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Asiasi was put on IR on Nov. 3 due to an undisclosed injury. It remains unclear what his ailment is, but he did return to practice Wednesday.

The Patriots will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots