NFL Rumors: League Insider Sheds Light On Dwayne Haskins’ Trade Market

In a vacuum, teams across the NFL normally would be intrigued by the possibility of acquiring a first-round quarterback who’s only in the midst of his second professional season.

But in the case of Dwayne Haskins, franchises reportedly aren’t champing at the bit to obtain the Washington Football Team quarterback by Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, started the season as Washington’s starting signal-caller but was benched prior to his team’s Week 5 game. Not only did Haskins lose his starting gig, but he also was demoted to No. 3 on Washington’s quarterback depth chart.

The 23-year-old falling out of favor in the nation’s capital led many to believe WFT could look to move on from him this season. Washington reportedly is open to a Haskins trade, but according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the current market for the Ohio State product is not robust.

“When Washington benched QB Dwayne Haskins, it started the clock on his potential departure from the organization,” Rapoport wrote in a column published to NFL.com on Sunday. “While the WFT hasn’t shopped its former first-round pick, this much is evident: If a team is looking for a high-ceiling QB to develop, Washington would part with him for the right price. As of now, that market has been relatively quiet.”

Washington will enter Week 9 with a 2-5 record on the campaign. While Ron Rivera’s team technically still is in the thick of the race for the NFC East crown, it also very easily could wind up with a top-10 pick in the 2021 draft. If that ends up being the case, Washington would be in position to select one of the top QB prospects in the upcoming class, which could further motivate the franchise to cut bait with Haskins.

So while it doesn’t appear as though Haskins will be dealt by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, his situation will be one to monitor over the offseason.

