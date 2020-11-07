Odell Beckham Jr. Expects To Undergo Surgery On Injured Knee Tuesday

Odell Beckham Jr. is about to go under the knife.

The Browns wideout expects to have surgery on his ACL come Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Kim Jones. Beckham tore the ligament during Cleveland’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 25.

Jones said Beckham Jr. “sounded optimistic and in good spirits when we spoke.”

This isn’t the first injury Beckham Jr. has battled since joining the Browns, either. He played through a core injury in 2019, though it required surgery during the offseason.

Beckham recorded 23 receptions, 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season.