NFL Rumors: Patriots Activating Sony Michel Off IR; Waiving Hjalte Froholdt

Sony Michel will indeed be returning to the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster.

The third-year running back has been dealing with a quad injury that landed him on injured reserve in early October. But according to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will be activating Michel off IR and waiving Hjalte Froholdt.

The #Patriots are activating RB Sony Michel off Injured Reserve and are waiving OL Hjalte Froholdt to make room on the roster, source said. A sign Michel will play tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2020

Michel has not played since the Patriots’ Week 3 victory over the Los Vegas Raiders, and it’s now plausible he’ll play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

It’ll be fascinating to see what Michel’s workload looks like, as second-year back Damien Harris has been the bellcow the last few weeks and done a fine job in that role.

Froholdt is in his second year in the NFL. The 2019 fourth-round pick of the Pats missed all of his rookie season due to injury and played a minimal role this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images