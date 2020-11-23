NFL Rumors: Patriots Lose Two Players To Waiver Claims, Including 2019 Draft Pick

Hjalte Froholdt and Derek Rivers will continue their NFL careers outside of New England.

After being waived by the New England Patriots on Saturday, Froholdt and Rivers were claimed off waivers Monday by the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

Froholdt’s claim was listed on Monday’s NFL transaction wire. Since the Rams play Monday night, Rivers’ claim will become official Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots selected Froholdt, a reserve guard/center, in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, then saw offensive playing time in just two games this season before being cut.

Rivers, a 2017 third-round draft pick, missed the 2017 and 2019 seasons with injures. He appeared in eight games as a situational pass rusher this season, tallying 1 1/2 sacks.