NFL Rumors: Patriots Placing Isaiah Wynn, Two Others On IR Ahead Of Cardinals Game

The New England Patriots will be without their starting left tackle for at least the next three weeks.

The Patriots are placing Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Wynn suffered a knee injury during last week’s loss to the Houston Texans and did not practice this week. He already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Veteran Jermaine Eluemunor and rookie Justin Herron are candidates to replace Wynn at left tackle against Arizona. The Patriots also could shift left guard Joe Thuney or right tackle Mike Onwenu over to that spot.

Running back Rex Burkhead (knee) and defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) also are headed to IR, per Yates’s report.

Burkhead confirmed this week his injury, suffered in the third quarter of the Texans game, was season-ending. Running back Sony Michel, who’s missed the last seven games with a quad injury, is expected to return to the lineup against the Cardinals, filling Burkhead’s void.

Davis missed two games after suffering a concussion in his first Patriots practice, then returned to play in the last two. He sat out two practices this week and was limited in another.

The 320-pounder had been a valuable addition to New England’s run defense. His injury again leaves the Patriots light along the D-line. Fellow tackles Adam Butler (shoulder) and Byron Cowart (back) both are listed as questionable for Sunday.

Wynn and Davis will be eligible to return for New England’s Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins if they are healthy enough to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images