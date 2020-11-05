NFL Rumors: Patriots Tried Claiming Dante Pettis On Waivers Before Giants Got Him

The New England Patriots tried to land a surprising addition to the waiver wire.

But they were just a little too good to make it happen.

Dante Pettis was waived by the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week, and on Wednesday he was claimed by the 1-7 New York Giants. But according to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 2-5 Patriots put in a claim on Pettis, as well.

If Dante Pettis had not been claimed by the Giants, he would have become a Patriot, per source.



The Patriots (2-5) and Browns (5-3) also attempted to claim the 2018 second-round pick, with the Giants (1-7) having higher waiver priority. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2020

Pettis, 25, was a second-round pick of the Niners in 2018. He’s gotten usage on special teams in addition to the offense, but for too long had been a non-factor for San Fran, which had to move him at the trade deadline.

He played in 12 games his rookie season, 11 last season and five so far this season, receiving just one target (which he did not catch) with the 49ers in 2020.

