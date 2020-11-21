NFL Rumors: Patriots Waiving Veteran Defensive Lineman Derek Rivers

Derek Rivers had a pretty limited role with the Patriots, and now he’s getting cut.

The defensive lineman has been waived by the Patriots, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots have activated Sony Michel from injured reserve and released Derek Rivers and Hjalte Froholdt, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 21, 2020

The Patriots informed DE Derek Rivers that they are waiving him today, as @jeffphowe first reported. If Rivers isn't claimed, he could return on the team's practice squad.



Rivers' playing time has been decreasing (15.9% overall), with limited contributions on special teams. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 21, 2020

Rivers was a cool story this season, as he finally was healthy after playing just six games over his first three seasons in the NFL due to a variety of ailments. But he seldom played more than 10 snaps, serving basically as an occasional pass-rusher.