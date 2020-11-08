NFL Rumors: Ravens’ Dez Bryant Expected To Play In First Game Since 2017

It looks like Dez Bryant has proven himself to be ready to compete in the NFL again.

The wide receiver on Saturday was elevated from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad to their active roster after signing with the team at the end of October.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he’s anticipated to make his official comeback Sunday as the Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

This will be his first NFL game since New Year’s Eve 2017, per Schefter.

Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April of 2018 after eight years with the team, and after the New Orleans Saints picked him up, he tore his Achilles tendon in practice just two days after signing with the team.

