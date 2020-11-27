NFL Rumors: Ravens-Steelers Week 12 Game Moved (Again) Amid COVID-19 Cases

ORIGINAL STORY: This week’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field was supposed to be one of the first games on the Week 12 schedule, taking place Thursday night as part of the NFL’s Thanksgiving tripleheader.

Instead, it’ll be the final game on the slate.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter reported Friday that the AFC North showdown — which had been moved from Thursday to Sunday amid the Ravens’ outbreak of COVID-19 cases — now is scheduled to be played Tuesday night.

The new Dec. 1 date means next Thursday’s scheduled game between the Ravens and Dallas Cowboys also will be pushed back, though it’s unclear at this point when that game is expected to be played.

Tuesday’s matchup between the Ravens and Steelers — if it goes off without any additional trouble — will mark the third time in the Super Bowl era that an NFL game will be played on Tuesday. The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans played on a Tuesday night in Week 5 of this season after the latter dealt with an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

The Ravens have had at least 12 players test positive for COVID-19, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

UPDATE (Friday, 4 p.m. ET): The NFL has announced the move.

The Week 12 matchup between the Ravens and Steelers has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET. It’ll be broadcast nationally on NBC.

If the game is played Tuesday, as expected, the Week 13 matchup between the Ravens and Dallas Cowboys — originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 — will be moved to Monday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. ET, and be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

