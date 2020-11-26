NFL Rumors: ‘Real Tension’ Brewing Between Tom Brady, Bruce Arians

Tom Brady probably has plenty to be thankful for this Thanksiginvg.

It appears his new head coach is not one of those things.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has been quick to throw Brady under the bus this season, something Bill Belichick — even on his worst day — rarely did.

And according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there’s some legitimate tension brewing between Brady and Arians.

“There’s a lot of theories, obviously it was supposed to work better than this, but one of them is that there is real tension,” Graziano said Wednesday on “Get Up!” via The New York Post. “Bruce Arians and Tom Brady just met, right, it’s almost like Arians was watching some sort of movie star action-hero, and then met him in person and said, ‘I thought you’d be bigger.’”

Brady pretty much has run the show since arriving in Tampa, strongarming the organization into getting Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown into the fold.

Graziano thinks that might be a point of contention.

“So if you’re Arians, you’re looking, going saying, ‘This is what you wanted, we got you everything you asked for, why aren’t you delivering, why doesn’t it look like it looks in practice.’ And I think you’re seeing some frustration bubbled to the surface,” Graziano said.

Fun times!

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images