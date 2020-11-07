NFL Rumors: Steelers, Mike Tomlin Fined For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Add the Pittsburgh Steelers to the list of teams fined for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team and head coach Mike Tomlin racked up $250,000 and $100,00 fines, respectively, for not wearing masks during Pittsburgh’s Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

This comes just a day after the NFL reportedly came down hard on the Las Vegas Raiders with more fines and stripping them of their sixth-round draft pick.

The league has been updating its COVID protocols throughout the season, with the most recent update coming Tuesday asking players and staff to wear their masks while on the sideline.

